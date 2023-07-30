James Harrison headlines Steelers Hall of Honor Class of 2023

LATROBE (KDKA) - A group of legends that once dawned the black and gold are going to be enshrined at Acrisure Stadium for years to come.

The team announced its Hall of Honor Class of 2023 this afternoon at Saint Vincent College with some help from our own Bob Pompeani as he and Art Rooney II made the new class official.

Joining the franchise's Hall of Honor this year are Aaron Smith, Gerry "Moon" Mullins, Ray Mansfield, and James Harrison.

Smith, the fourth-round 109th overall pick in 1999, spent his entire career with the Steelers as a defensive end. The two-time Super Bowl champion was a Pro Bowler in 2004 and recorded 453 tackles, 44 sacks, and an interception.

He was a key figure in the Steelers' Super Bowl championships in 2005 and 2008.

Gerry "Moon" Mullins was a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Steelers in the 1970s.

He was an offensive guard for the Steelers and along with another inductee this year, Ray Mansfield, he helped open holes for Steelers' running backs as the team would go on to win four championships in his career that lasted between 1971-1979.

Along with Mullins, center Ray Mansfield is also being inducted into the Hall of Honor.

Known as "The Ranger" he was initially drafted by the Eagles but traded to Pittsburgh after one season.

A position change and a few years later, he was a two-time Super Bowl champion and still holds the franchise record for games played with 182.

Sadly, Mansfield died in 1996 at age 55 when he collapsed during a hike through the Grand Canyon.

Lastly, rounding off this year's class is the man known as "Deebo."

James Harrison is often mentioned among the best linebackers to ever play in Pittsburgh and he will always be remembered for his play in Super Bowl XLIII when he intercepted Kurt Warner in the end zone and ran the ball back 100 yards for a Steelers touchdown.

Steelers president Art Rooney II unveiled this year's class at a ceremony at Saint Vincent College Saturday afternoon.

"I think it's a great class and it represents the kind of guys that were a part of Steelers football. [They] may not get to the Hall of Fame, but deserved to be recognized in our Hall of Honor," Rooney said.

Aaron Smith was the only player of this year's group on hand for the announcement.

"To be put in that group, with the names that are on that wall, I almost don't believe you belong. A lot of those guys are some of the greatest football players to ever play this game," Smith said. "It's humbling and I'm honored to be thrown in the same sentence with them."

Smith played with James Harrison and called his interception in Super Bowl 43 the greatest play in Super Bowl history, and is honored to be in the same class with his former teammate and friend.

"James is probably one of the best football players there has ever been, but he's a great guy and a friend. To have him go in there too, both guys on that same defense, and the things that we did together, it's going to be a pleasure," Smith added.

The 2023 Steelers Hall of Honor class will be officially enshrined when the team takes on Jacksonville on Oct. 29 at Acrisure Stadium.