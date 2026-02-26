West Virginia restaurant wins James Beard America's Classics award

A restaurant in Wheeling, West Virginia, won a 2026 James Beard America's Classics award.

Figaretti's Restaurant earned the award for the Southeast region, announced by the James Beard Foundation on Wednesday. Figaretti's Restaurant was one of six eateries to take home America's Classics awards, which "celebrate independently owned restaurants with timeless appeal."

"These institutions reflect local character and cultural traditions and serve as an enduring anchor for their communities by serving delicious food across many years," the foundation said in its announcement.

Figaretti's Restaurant in West Virginia

The eatery, which describes itself as a "family-owned classic Italian restaurant" on its Facebook page, opened in 1948 and is now owned by Dino Figaretti.

The James Beard Foundation says Figaretti's Restaurant is an "iconic spot with a warm and cozy dining room that welcomes guests like a hug."

Its menu features homemade Italian staples, steaks, seafood and more, with the James Beard Foundation also highlighting the restaurant's work in the community as another reason people continue to support the eatery.

"Consistent, quality food and service have made Figaretti's a popular regional go-to," the foundation said.

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday, Figaretti's Restaurant said it was "humbled" and "honored" to receive the award.

"Thank you to the Ohio Valey (sic), our loyal customers, and our hardworking staff," the Facebook post said.

The restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.