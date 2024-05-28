Someone in the Pittsburgh area bought a jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $525K. Here's where it was sold.

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Someone in the Pittsburgh area bought a jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth more than $525,000.

The ticket sold at Campbell's Service Center on Clay Pike in North Huntingdon matched all five balls drawn in Sunday's Cash 5 with Quick Cash drawing: 5-10-14-21-34. Campbell's Service Center gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 13,600 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in Sunday's drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds people to check every ticket, every time.

Winners can only be identified after prizes are claimed and tickets are validated, the Pennsylvania Lottery says. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning ticket should contact the nearest lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481 for instructions.

Cash 5 is the Pennsylvania Lottery's longest-running jackpot game, launching in 1992. It relaunched as Cash 5 with Quick Cash in 2021. There are nightly drawings with an additional chance to win $2 or $6.

To play, players select five numbers from 1 to 43. They have to match all five numbers drawn to hit the jackpot but they can also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers.