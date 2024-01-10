J.J. Watt to the Steelers? Retired NFLer jokes about replacing T.J. Watt for playoff game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — J.J. Watt joked on social media about replacing his brother, T.J. Watt, for the Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

After Steelers coach Mike Tomlin ruled T.J. Watt out for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., J.J. Watt took to social media to present a solution. He posted a photo of himself wearing a No. 90 Steelers jersey.

"think they'd notice?" he said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tomlin ruled T.J. Watt out on Tuesday for the playoff game after he went down in the third quarter of the regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens with a knee injury. The absence of T.J. Watt, the NFL's 2023 sack leader, will be massive for the Steelers, who are looking for a playoff win for the first time since 2016.

Earlier in the regular season, J.J. Watt was in attendance for Pittsburgh's game at Acrisure Stadium against the Tennessee Titans. J.J. Watt retired after the 2022 season. He finished his career with three AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards. His younger brother has one, but T.J. Watt is a candidate to win the award this season.

The Steelers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on KDKA-TV. Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback for Pittsburgh, which won its last three regular-season games to clinch a playoff spot.