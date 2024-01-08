T.J. Watt becomes first player to lead NFL in sacks 3 times

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt just became the first player to lead the NFL in sacks three times.

Watt made two sacks Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens to raise his total to 19. He was trailed by Jacksonville's Josh Allen and Cincinnati's Trey Hendrickson, who both had 17.5. Watt led the league before in 2020 and 2021.

Earlier this season, Watt broke the Steelers career sacks record and he became only the second player in NFL history to reach 90 sacks in his first 100 career games.

His teammates just voted him MVP for the fourth time. Watt, who has won MVP from 2019-21, joins Antonio Brown as the only other player in team history to get the honor four times.

While Watt ended the season making NFL history, he also ended it with an injury. He went down in the third quarter after his leg collided with the leg of teammate Montravius Adams.

J.J. Watt said his brother suffered a grade two MCL sprain and needs a couple of weeks of rest and recovery. In the update posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, J.J. Watt said "everything else looks pristine."

The Steelers are going to the playoffs after they beat the Ravens and the Tennessee Titans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Bills and the Dolphins, the Bills came out on top, setting up next week's Wild Card faceoff in Buffalo. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. You can watch the game on KDKA-TV.