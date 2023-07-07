'It's tough to keep up with him:' 95-year-old Jack Eckenrode set to compete in Senior Games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Over 10,000 athletes from around the country will compete over the next few days at the National Senior Games right here in Pittsburgh.

If you're the person who ever wakes up and thinks, "I'm just too tired to workout," you may want to borrow some motivation from a 95-year-old that never slows down.

Jack Eckenrode is one of the competitors in the games and though he never called himself lazy, he didn't start competing until he was about 75.

He said it's less about winning medals and more about getting out with his family and seeing the cities where the games are being held.

"We love to travel to different cities because if it wasn't for this, we wouldn't be visiting all these nice cities," he said.

For about the last 20 years, Jack has not only been staying fit by staying on his bicycle, but he has been helping distribute meals with Meals on Wheels with the First United Presbyterian Church in Houston, Pa.

Jack's son John said he's very proud of his father and that now they're all just trying to keep pace.

"I've only known him for 70 years so, he's doing great," John said. "He's a good inspiration. And it's tough to keep up with him. Obviously, we are trying today."

It seems every day, whether racing or not, people have to keep up with Jack.

So, if you see Jack competing in the Senior Games coming up in the next few days, be sure to cheer him on.

We, of course, wish him all the best!