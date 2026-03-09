It's going to be a pleasant day in the Pittsburgh area before storm chances return later this week

It's going to be a pleasant day in the Pittsburgh area today before storm chances return to the forecast later in the week.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather risk.

Aware: We are already being included in the Storm Prediction Center outlook for storms on Wednesday. While there are questions about the exact setup, the risk of storms is high enough to issue a First Alert Weather Day for the day.

I hope you can get outside and enjoy highs hitting the low 70s. It was pleasant even in the morning, with morning lows dipping to near 40 degrees. I have noon temperatures in the mid-60s.

Looking ahead, we stay unseasonably warm through Wednesday. Clouds return on Tuesday, with some drizzle being possible throughout the day.

Wednesday is the big storm day for the week.

KDKA Weather Center

Strong wind speeds is the biggest concern on Wednesday, but everything will be on the table. That includes both large hail and tornadoes. Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the storm risk.

The rest of the week will be closer to the seasonal average with a number of 50-degree days.

There are actually a couple of snow chances in the forecast over the weekend, but I think the chance for any snow will be short, and any snow falling won't stick around very long.

Daylight Saving Time is back

Normally, you don't hear as much chirping from politicians and internet guys when we go back into Daylight Saving Time, with the time shift meaning plenty of afternoon sunshine and later morning sunrises. Most seem to prefer daylight saving time and not standard time. I always like to remind people how late our sunrises would be (nearly as late as 9 a.m.) and why having Daylight Saving Time year-round would require sacrifices that are often overlooked.

Did you know, however, that having Daylight Saving Time year-round is also illegal?

The Uniform Time Act, passed in 1966, among other things, made it illegal for states to go to Daylight Saving Time all year round. While the law has been adjusted and changed several times since then. The basic rule states that without two different time zones, DST may not go into effect year-round. Interestingly, nineteen states have passed laws to go to DST year-round.

Only the federal law is stopping that from happening. Pennsylvania is not one of the states that has passed legislation. Two states, Arizona & Hawaii, have gone the other way, passing laws to remain on standard time year-round.