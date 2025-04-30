It's going to be a pleasant day in the Pittsburgh area before another chance for severe weather arrives tomorrow

It's going to be a pleasant day today in the Pittsburgh area before another chance for severe weather arrives tomorrow.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Potential for one on Thursday evening to Friday. May issue a First Alert Weather Day later this morning. Timing is tricky with the storms coming through in the overnight hours.

Aware: Yesterday, the Pittsburgh airport recorded a thunderstorm-fueled wind gust of 71mph. The Arnold Palmer Regional Airport recorded a 79mph wind gust.

Wow! What a day yesterday. Storms were strong enough to have a number of school cancellations today as communities clean up from nasty storms that moved through yesterday. As of 5a on Wednesday morning, power outages across the area were around 400 thousand. Storm reports yesterday topped 250. Unfortunately, 2 people have also died due to the storm, with one man dying after trying to clear live power lines. If cleaning up today, do not get close to downed power lines. Please call 911. Also just another reminder to treat out-of-service traffic lights as four-way stops. Using myself as an example, half of the traffic lights were out on my trip into work.

At least the weather will be pleasant for the clean-up efforts today. Highs should hit the low 70s with low humidity levels. Morning temperatures did dip into the 40s in most places. Skies will be sunny with light winds coming in out of the northwest at around 5mph. I have noon temperatures in the low 60s.

Storm chances return to the area on Thursday afternoon. We may see some isolated showers or a general storm in the morning as a warm front slides through. With us in the 'warm sector' all day, fast-moving individual cells well in front of the cold front will begin to move through during the afternoon, with rain and storms continuing through the evening hours. Lightning and gusty straight-line winds are the biggest concern on Thursday. More rain is expected on Friday into Saturday. The Pittsburgh Kids' Marathon will likely have to deal with both rain and windy conditions.

