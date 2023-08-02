Watch CBS News
Local

It's Christmas in July for Plum Borough Police Department

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Noble Environmental Christmas in July: Plum Borough
Noble Environmental Christmas in July: Plum Borough 04:41

It's Christmas in July at the Plum Borough Police Department thanks to Noble Environmental. The borough received a $2,500 donation from Noble Environmental, the parent company of County Hauling and Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill

Noble is making $20,000 in donations to area organizations this summer as a commitment to corporate citizenship in the communities they serve.

Plum Borough invested nearly $20 million into a municipal center, complete with a gymnasium and employee gym. A 300-seat amphitheater with an outdoor kitchen, as well as a splash pad that will double as an ice staking rink is under construction now.

amphitheater-1.jpg

The complex also houses a new Plum Borough Police Department with an indoor gun range and a large canopy area to cover police vehicles.

Chief Lanny Conley, Detective Joseph Little accepted the donation on behalf of the Plum Borough Police Department alongside Mayor Harry Schlegel.

dining-1.jpg
gym-1.jpg
gym-2.jpg
plum-police-1.jpg
plum-police-2.jpg
plum-police-3.jpg

First published on August 2, 2023 / 3:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.