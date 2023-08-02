It's Christmas in July for Plum Borough Police Department

It's Christmas in July at the Plum Borough Police Department thanks to Noble Environmental. The borough received a $2,500 donation from Noble Environmental, the parent company of County Hauling and Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill.

Noble is making $20,000 in donations to area organizations this summer as a commitment to corporate citizenship in the communities they serve.

Plum Borough invested nearly $20 million into a municipal center, complete with a gymnasium and employee gym. A 300-seat amphitheater with an outdoor kitchen, as well as a splash pad that will double as an ice staking rink is under construction now.

The complex also houses a new Plum Borough Police Department with an indoor gun range and a large canopy area to cover police vehicles.

Chief Lanny Conley, Detective Joseph Little accepted the donation on behalf of the Plum Borough Police Department alongside Mayor Harry Schlegel.