It may be years before we see weather as cold as we did on Wednesday

Any Alert Days Ahead? We will continue a FAWD through 9 a.m.

Aware: Morning temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees warmer today than yesterday.

The 7 Day Forecast: January 23, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Well, we survived the frigid cold. Temperatures in Pittsburgh fell all the way down to -9 degrees on Wednesday morning. That was the coldest temperature in nearly a decade (since Feb. 2015) recorded in Pittsburgh. It was five degrees off of the record low for the day. We did see record low temperatures happen in Morgantown where they fell to -9 degrees as well, and Morgantown's previous record low was -5 degrees set in 1984. Wheeling also set a record low for the day, falling to -7 degrees. The previous record for the day was -4 degrees set back in 2014. Wednesday morning lows will likely be the coldest temperatures of the year, and may even be the coldest weather we will see in decades in some spots.

High temperatures today: January 23, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Morning lows for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will remain around 10 degrees in Pittsburgh. There will be places that drop into the low single digits though. Winds aren't strong today, so there is little in the way of a wind chill out there for most places. Wind speeds will pick up for Friday morning though, so expect conditions to be fairly cold if stuck at the bus stop on Friday. Winds should be calmer on Saturday morning. Highs will be up in the upper 20s today, but will dip to the low 20s on Friday. I have highs both on Saturday and Sunday hitting the low 30s. Monday is forecast to be the "warmest" day of the next week with afternoon highs hitting 34 degrees.

Today's weather forecast: January 23, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

