Police investigating late-night shooting at Irwin apartment complex

Police in Westmoreland County are investigating a late-night shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Irwin Borough.

Irwin Police Chief Daniel Wensel confirmed to KDKA-TV that the department, along with Westmoreland County detectives are investigating a shooting that happened at the Bevington Building along Sweetbriar Drive within the Villages of Easton Apartment Complex.

Dispatchers said the first call related to the incident came in around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Details are limited but Chief Wensel said there is no danger to the public.

It's unclear if any injuries have been reported or if any arrests have been made.

Chief Wensel said that more information is expected to be released once detectives and the department get further along in the investigation.