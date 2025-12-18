Watch CBS News
Police investigating late-night shooting at Irwin apartment complex

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

CBS Pittsburgh

Police in Westmoreland County are investigating a late-night shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Irwin Borough.

Irwin Police Chief Daniel Wensel confirmed to KDKA-TV that the department, along with Westmoreland County detectives are investigating a shooting that happened at the Bevington Building along Sweetbriar Drive within the Villages of Easton Apartment Complex.

Dispatchers said the first call related to the incident came in around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Details are limited but Chief Wensel said there is no danger to the public.

04dec549-9e13-49f5-b8a1-19727d527b0e.jpg
Police are investigating a late-night shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Irwin Borough, Westmoreland County. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

It's unclear if any injuries have been reported or if any arrests have been made.

Chief Wensel said that more information is expected to be released once detectives and the department get further along in the investigation. 

