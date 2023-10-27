Iron Maiden coming to Pittsburgh in 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- British heavy metal band Iron Maiden is bringing its North American tour to Pittsburgh next year.

The Future Past Tour will stop at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

Live Nation says The Future Past Tour played to over 750,000 fans at more than 30 sold-out shows across Europe this summer. The band played songs from their most recent album "Senjutsu" and 1986's "Somewhere In Time" along with other fan favorites.

The North American tour kicks off in San Diego in October and winds its way across the United States and Canada, wrapping up in mid-November with a show in San Antonio. The band also has a second Pennsylvania show scheduled for Nov. 1 in Philadelphia.

"We're really excited to be bringing THE FUTURE PAST TOUR back to Canada and the United States next year," said bassist Steve Harris in a press release. "We know from the reaction of our fans at Power Trip and the shows we played in Canada recently that they really enjoyed hearing new songs from both 'Senjutsu' and 'Somewhere In Time,' and we've really enjoyed playing them! So it's going to be a great experience for us to visit many other cities across North America and bring this new show to those fans who've waited patiently to see it. See you all in 2024!"

Iron Maiden was last in Pittsburgh in 2019 when they brought their Legacy of the Beast World Tour to PPG Paints Arena.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 3 after a fan club presale that starts on Oct. 31.