Investigators believe fire at Fayette County gentleman's club was arson

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) - Crimestoppers in Fayette County are working to identify a man connected to an arson investigation. 

It happened on Friday night at the Filly Gentleman's Club in South Huntington Township. 

The Smithton Volunteer Fire Department said a fire was started inside the building and authorities believe the man they're working to identify may have started the fire. 

Anyone with information on who he is should call Pennsylvania State Police. 

