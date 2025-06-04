Undercover investigation exposes illegal ivory sales in Pennsylvania

A major investigation is exposing the illegal sale of ivory in Pennsylvania, including in the Pittsburgh area, according to the Humane World for Animals, formerly called the Humane Society of the United States.

The agency was in Harrisburg with lawmakers on Monday and said its findings show that it's time to end wildlife trafficking in Pennsylvania.

Illicit ivory sales in Pennsylvania

Images captured during a Humane World for Animals' undercover investigation show some of the 383 pieces of ivory for sale across Pennsylvania.

"The items showed signs of originating from elephants, whales, warthog, hippos, walruses and mammoths, or were ivory of underdetermined origin," said Whitney Teamus, senior director of investigations for Humane World for Animals.

The investigators also found a giraffe's taxidermied head, neck and shoulders on sale for $6,000.

Of the 63 stores and online retailers investigated, Humane World for Animals said 37 had ivory or other wildlife products for sale, including four stores in Allegheny County and two in Butler County.

Teamus said in total, they found jewelry, figurines, letter openers and other trinkets worth $38,000.

"Not one of the sellers had or could provide any information or documentation to verify the age or origin of the ivory items. Without such documentation, it is impossible to know whether those items were imported in violation of federal law. Some items identified as ivory were labeled as bone. This is often a misleading sales tactic we and others have witnessed in other investigations to obscure the trade of these items," Teamus said.

Investigators said their findings show the ivory trade is thriving in Pennsylvania, adding that something needs to be done to stop it.

"Iconic species across the planet continue to face the threat of extinction due to demand for their body parts," said Gabe Wigtil, program director of wildlife trafficking for Humane World for Animals.

"If there are no markets left for such products, there is no incentive for poachers to continue to kill animals for their skin, teeth, tusks, bones, or anything else," Wigtil added.

Pennsylvania lawmakers move to protect animals

Several state representatives are hoping House Bill 994, which prohibits wildlife trafficking in Pennsylvania, will become law. It would ban the sale and purchase of parts from at-risk animals, including elephants, giraffes, hippos, and many more.

"House Bill 994 would combat wildlife poaching and trafficking by ensuring that Pennsylvania residents are not supporting the illegal wildlife trade," said state Rep. Leanne Krueger, primary sponsor of HB 994.

"We have the opportunity now to make change, hearing the groundbreaking results of your investigation and thinking of all the animals we can save," said state Rep. Melissa Shusterman, co-chair of the Pennsylvania Animal Protection Caucus.

"This greatly deserves our attention before it's too late for these animals and they disappear in our lifetime," said state Rep. Tim Briggs, chair of the House Judiciary Committee.

The bill passed a House committee on Monday, and the state representatives expect it to be on the House floor soon. The bill includes a long list of at-risk animals and civil penalties on those who sell and buy ivory and other animal products.

Rep. Krueger's memo to other lawmakers reads in part,

"Specifically, my legislation will prohibit the purchase, sale, offer for sale, or possession with the intent to sell covered at-risk animal parts or products with certain exceptions. My legislation will levy civil penalties for the following:

A first violation with a value under $250 for a covered animal part or product will subject to fine not to exceed $5,000.

A first violation with a value over $250 for a covered animal part or product will be subject to a fine not to exceed $10,000.

A second or subsequent violation with a value under $250 for a covered animal part or product will subject to a fine not to exceed $10,000.

A second or subsequent violation with a value over $250 for a covered animal part or product will be subject to a fine not exceeding $20,000."