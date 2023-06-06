Investigation into alleged stolen money surrounds South Fayette Athletic Association

SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — The South Fayette Athletic Association has removed someone at the center of an investigation into "financial improprieties" connected to multiple youth associations.

Sources tell KDKA-TV over $100,000 was allegedly stolen by the former treasurer of the South Fayette Athletic Association. The money was allegedly taken from the baseball, softball and youth lacrosse associations. The organization is independent of the township.

South Fayette's police chief said someone reported the alleged corruption nearly two months ago. Days later, the department turned over the case to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

"The parents should have been notified that this is going on in this association," Pamela Lunn said.

KDKA-TV is not naming the person removed from the board because no criminal charges have been filed, but sources said charges are imminent.

In an email to parents this weekend, the athletic association confirmed the person allegedly responsible for "financial improprieties" was removed. The organization said it is taking "stricter financial controls" and is committed to "preserving the seasons for the approximately 750 youth athletes."

"I'm shocked they don't have different protocols for dispersing money, taking money in," JoAnne McIntosh said.

KDKA-TV reached out to the organization on Monday but did not hear back. The district attorney's office said it cannot speak about possible investigations.