Inside look at construction underway at Tree of Life​ synagogue

Demolition has begun at the Tree of Life Synagogue nearly eight years after the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history took place inside on Oct. 27, 2018.

The CEO of Tree of Life, Carole Zawatsky, alongside the project manager, Craig Dunham, stood inside the synagogue on Thursday and explained what the public can expect ahead of reconstruction this fall.

"Here we are at this incredible moment," Zawatsky said. "There is a tradition in Jewish life that when you are brought to a new season, you pause for a minute and just give gratitude. So, this is a moment to pause for a second. Pause together and give gratitude that we've come to this place of beginning to build."

The design and plans for the synagogue have been years in the making.

"How do you tell the story of the murder of 11 worshipers who woke up on a Sabbath morning to come to their synagogue, to come to their community, to come together and pray and were gunned down?" Zawatsky said.

The Tree of Life Congregation, one of the three congregations impacted by the 2018 attack, is expected to return to the building when it reopens, but will be reconfigured into multiple new spaces, including a place of worship.

Zawatsky said the building will include exhibition space, classrooms, a social hall, and a 300-seat state-of-the-art sanctuary/theater that prominently features the historic stained-glass windows and offers space for both religious and cultural programming.

"In order to lay that path forward through education, we have to know who we are, where we came from, what is our story and remember the story of each of those individuals whose lives were lost on that day, we say, may their memory be their blessing," Zawatsky said. "In order to ensure that their names are indeed a blessing, it's our obligation to recall them and to do the important work of the important work of education."

In addition to the reconstruction inside the synagogue, Zawatsky said a museum will be built along with a memorial outside.

"The narrative that we're building here is about bringing Jewish life back to this corner, to Shady and Wilkins, which is an iconic corner of Jewish life in the history of Squirrel Hill and Pittsburgh, and a symbol for the nation and beyond. That in the face of adversity, we do exactly what you're seeing us do now: we're rebuilding," Zawatsky said.

Dunham said they're in the middle of demolition right now, before new building construction begins. Zawatsky added that more than $50 million has been raised for the project so far.

"Over 2,000 individuals have contributed, and some of those gifts are $18. Some of these gifts come in almost weekly for $18 from individuals, and those gifts are really significant for some people," Zawatsky said.

Among the donations, Zawatsky said Pennsylvania gifted $10.6 million.

"Every dollar that comes in is from someone who said, 'I care. I want to be a part of this,'" Zawatsky said.

Zawatsky said Tree of Life is on a mission to "uproot antisemitism by remembering those taken from us and building relationships across difference to repair our world."

"You have to know where you came from. We build on our history, and we have to also remember that we don't only come from a place of tragedy. We come from a place of joy and celebration," Zawatsky said. "We come from a place of education and lighting a path forward."

The grand opening for all the reconstruction is projected for 2028.