Richard King Mellon Foundation provides Tree of Life with $2.5 million grant

Lessons From The Tree Of Life exhibit opens in Pittsburgh

Lessons From The Tree Of Life exhibit opens in Pittsburgh

Lessons From The Tree Of Life exhibit opens in Pittsburgh

The Tree of Life is getting a huge funding boost thanks to one local non-profit.

It was announced on Thursday that the Richard King Mellon Foundation gifted Tree of Life a $2.5 million grant to support building a national center for education, remembrance, bridge-building, and the celebration of Jewish culture.

"The Richard King Mellon Foundation's grant comes at a critical juncture for The Tree of Life and the broader Jewish community," said Carole Zawatsky, CEO of The Tree of Life. "Our mission to uproot antisemitism and hate is of the utmost importance at this moment. We are incredibly grateful for the Foundation's generosity and continued support, which is symbolic of our core belief that antisemitism is an American problem and all of us – Jewish and not – must work together to counter it."

The gift from the Richard King Mellon Foundation now gives the Tree of Life a total of $3.5 million in investment.

"Our community is incredibly thankful for the continued support of the Richard King Mellon Foundation," said Michael Bernstein, chair of the board at The Tree of Life. "Our bold vision to realize a future where our children live without fear of antisemitism depends on partners like this who support our work."

Tree of Life breaks ground on new synagogue

Last year, after months of demolition, ground was broken on a new synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

It was a day more than five years in the making; one filled with emotion, resilience, and hope, as the synagogue broke ground on a new space and a new chapter in its history.

Since the horrific shooting on Oct. 27, 2018, the building had remained vacant until then, as construction began on the site of the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

The main sanctuary will remain for worship, but the new building, what's being called a 'reimagined' Tree of Life, will memorialize and celebrate the lives of those tragically killed.

"We announce loudly and clearly to the entire world that evil did not win," Rabbi Jeffrey Myers said at the groundbreaking.

Construction is expected to be completed in a couple of years.