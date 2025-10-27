Commemoration to remember 11 worshipers killed in 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Family members, survivors and community members are gathering on Monday to commemorate seven years since the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the history of the United States.

On the morning of Oct. 27, 2018, 11 worshipers at a Squirrel Hill synagogue were murdered. The people shot and killed were members of three Jewish congregations gathering that Sabbath morning in the building they shared.

On Monday, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh is holding a commemoration ceremony where 11 candles will be lit to honor each person killed.

"The weight feels different than it did in year one," said Maggie Feinstein, director of the 10.27 Healing Partnership. "I think what happens is that as time goes on, we make a conscious choice toward remembering, and so that means that people have found ways that are meaningful to them. I was really heartened; I heard people who got together for walks this morning, who had coffee this morning because that is the way they remember in smaller groups."

Organizers say this is about remembering the victims for who they were and not how they were lost.