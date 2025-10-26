Police in Allegheny County find suspected cocaine in trick-or-treater's bag

Police are investigating after a bag of cocaine was found in a trick-or-treater's bag on Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post from Ingram Borough Police, on Saturday night, they were alerted to an unknown substance in a child's trick-or-treat bag.

When given the evidence, the powder was in a small, knotted bag, and preliminary tests came back positive for cocaine.

Police said that as of Sunday morning, the exact location where the suspected cocaine may have been put in the bag is not known. They're also reminding parents to check all of the Halloween treats their children get during trick-or-treating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ingram police at 412-921-6969.