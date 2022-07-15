Rising costs and dry weather making thin profit margin for farmers

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Local farmers are facing a perfect storm when it comes to production costs and weather.

The ground is dry, crops aren't where they should be and production costs are through the roof.

Heinnickel Farm is one of many farms in western Pennsylvania dealing with quite a few challenges. From fuel to fertilizer cost, it's getting tougher down on the farm but right now, farmers need one thing more than anything: rain.

While commodity prices for corn and soybeans are high this year, the cost to raise them is even higher.

Seed, fuel and fertilizer costs have farmers like Al Heinnickel paying more than they've ever had to to keep their heads above water.

Speaking of water, farmers are dealing with dangerously low rainfall this summer, which means it's possible that yields may be lower than expected. Farmers like Heinnickel are now praying for rain and paying for insurance.

"We did something we haven't done and that's buy crop insurance. Cost almost $25,000 but the risk was so great we couldn't take that chance," Heinnickel said.

Heinnickel said if there's rain in the next two weeks, things could improve a little. But he said that right now he's looking to maybe break even come harvest time.