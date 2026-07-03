Mother charged after infant left in hot car outside Beaver County Giant Eagle

A mother is now facing charges after police say she left her infant child inside a vehicle during Thursday's extreme heat.

Police say it happened just before noon Thursday outside a Giant Eagle in Rochester Borough, Beaver County, as temperatures climbed into the 90s and heat index values pushed toward 100 degrees.

Investigators say a bystander heard the infant crying, looked inside a parked vehicle, and discovered the child was alone. The stranger removed the child and placed them in his air-conditioned car while first responders were called.

When officers arrived, court documents state the infant was sweating heavily, and the child's car seat was soaked with sweat.

"Every time I hear that, I get shocked," one shopper told KDKA-TV. "It's bad. Accidents happen, but how could you forget that? I got five kids, and I never left them in the car."

According to the criminal complaint, the baby's mother, Kai Lyn Boyd, returned about 10 minutes later after shopping inside the grocery store.

Police say she told officers she forgot the infant was in the vehicle.

"You don't forget you have a baby in the car. How do you forget you have a child?" another shopper said.

The child was evaluated by medics at the scene.

The mother is now charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child and remains in the Beaver County Jail after failing to post a $30,000 bond.

Police say the child is expected to be okay.