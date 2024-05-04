Watch CBS News
Indiana County woman wanted for assaulting young child taken into custody

By Patrick Damp

ERNEST, Pa. (KDKA) - A 25-year-old woman has been taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police after she was wanted for aggravated assault of a child less than six years old. 

According to an investigation by state police, it was found that physical abuse of children had taken place at an apartment on Main Street in Ernest Borough between February 1 and February 26. 

Charges were filed against 25-year-old Paige Madison Susan Walker including felony aggravated assault of a child less than six years old, felony endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor charges of simple assault, and summary charges of harassment. 

Those charges were filed on May 1 and an arrest warrant was issued for Walker. 

Walker was located by troopers on Friday night and she was taken into custody without incident. 

She is now in the Indiana County Jail awaiting a preliminary arraignment. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest. 

