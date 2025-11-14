Former employee accused of stealing over $250,000 from Indiana County organization

A woman from Indiana County is accused of stealing over $250,000 from an organization that she used to work for.

District Attorney Robert Manzi announced Thursday that Carol Polenik, 55, is facing several charges, accused of stealing from the Open Door of Indiana County, where she was an employee for nearly a year.

Manzi said that investigators with the Pennsylvania State Police were called to investigate after Polenik no longer worked at the organization.

The Open Door was able to determine that Polenik was stealing from the non-profit within 24 hours of her last day of work, Manzi said.

Troopers investigating the alleged theft determined that Polenik tried to destroy a credit card and hide account numbers, ultimately determining that Polenik stole over $250,000.

The money that authorities said was stolen was used for personal use, including online gambling.

The charges Polenik is facing include theft by unlawful taking, access device fraud, and tampering with records.

Polenik waived her right to a preliminary hearing. Court records show Polenik is due back in court in January for a formal arraignment.