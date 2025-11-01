DoorDash driver sentenced to prison for stealing packages from homes in multiple counties

An Indiana County man will spend up to three years in state prison for stealing thousands of dollars of packages while delivering for DoorDash.

According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday's office, 35-year-old John Manning pleaded guilty in October to charges of felony organized retail theft. Manning had gone on a stealing spree in multiple counties, including Allegheny, Armstrong, Indiana, and Westmoreland.

Manning had used his employment as a DoorDash driver to steal packages off the porches of homes and sell the stolen goods.

"While delivering meals as a DoorDash driver, this defendant was also scouting neighborhoods and homes for potential theft opportunities, which he later acted upon," Attorney General Sunday said. "This conviction would not have been possible without the assistance of our law enforcement partners in western Pennsylvania, including the Pennsylvania State Police."

The investigation found that Manning had sold the stolen items on Facebook Marketplace, and he was able to be identified by surveillance cameras and doorbell cameras at the homes.

Manning will spend up to 1-3 years in state prison and then four years of probation.