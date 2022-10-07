Indiana Borough Police and U.S. Marshal arrest alleged drug dealer in Indiana County

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A joint effort between the Indiana County Drug Task Force, Indiana Borough Police, and U.S. Marshals led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer in Indiana County.

According to information provided by the Indiana County District Attorney, U.S. Marshals arrested Terry Tabor in White Township on a federal arrest warrant from Nevada.

Tabor is also facing federal indictment in Pennsylvania.

He is facing charges of intent to distribute after it was found he was in possession of methamphetamine, Xanax, and ecstasy pills. He also had paraphernalia known to be used in the sale of narcotics as well as approximately $15,000.

"Once again, the team effort of our local, state and federal law enforcement agencies has resulted in a significant drug operation being dismantled," said District Attorney Robert Manzi.

Tabor was taken into custody without incident.