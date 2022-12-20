DOJ warns of dramatic increase of sextortion schemes targeting children

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Officials are warning about an increase in sextortion and are urging parents to talk to their children.

Reports of sextortion involving minors have spiked "dramatically" in recent months, the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania said in a joint release with FBI Pittsburgh and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Sextortion, which combines "sex" and "extortion," happens when someone is threatened or blackmailed by a person demanding sexual images or money. Over 3,000 minors were targeted in the past year in the U.S.

The Justice Department said predators often use fake female accounts on social media sites, gaming sites or video chat applications and target minor males between the ages of 14 and 17. Predators will get pictures from victims or pretend to have images then blackmail the victims.

Officials said a cycle of shame, fear and confusion often keeps victims from asking for help or reporting the abuse. The sextortion usually only stops once the child tells an adult or the offender is identified by law enforcement.

Officials encouraged parents to talk to children about sextortion and shared resources on missingkids.org and fbi.gov to help with the conversation.