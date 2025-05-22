Improvements coming to Cedar Street exit ramp off of Route 30 in Hempfield Township

Improvements are coming to Route 30 at Cedar Street in Hempfield Township in hopes of reducing the number of crashes in that area.

The Cedar Street exit ramp off of Route 30 in Hempfield Township is a ramp that PennDOT says sees, on average, four crashes each year.

Potential reasons for accidents on Cedar Street exit ramp

In April of 2025, this was the ramp where an 84-year-old driver entered eastbound traffic on Route 30, going the wrong way.

That mistaken entrance led to cars crashing into one another and people being sent to the hospital. Not enough signage delineating the entrance and exit at Cedar Street may be partially to blame.

Another big factor for crashes in this area is drivers not slowing down enough.

PennDOT's plan to address the issue-prone ramp

Bryan Walker, who is a plans engineer for PennDOT's District 12, says that this issue-prone ramp is one that PennDOT plans to fix in the very near future.

"We are going to upgrade and add signs to the exit ramp to bring awareness to the exit," said Walker. "Also, to advise drivers that the advisory speed on the exit ramp is 15 mph. We are also going to add some pavement markings to show that there is a bend in the ramp ahead."

Walker says that PennDOT will also be installing high-friction surfaces, which he says will aid in slowing down drivers making the exit on the ramp.

"The goal of the project is that with increased signage, bringing more awareness and visibility to the exit, that drivers will begin to slow down earlier on their approach," Walker said. "And then if they still are coming in a little too fast, the high-friction surface will give them a little more forgiveness at the end."

PennDOT is hoping to start roadway improvements at Cedar Street sometime in the fall, and they are hoping to have this project complete sometime next spring.

For more information on the project, click here.