Image of Markez Anger featured on 'wanted' billboards across Pittsburgh

Police still searching for Markez Anger
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Marshals have a "wanted" sign on several billboards in Pittsburgh for a man charged in a deadly shooting. 

Markez Anger is facing charges related to the shooting death of 18-month-old De'Avry Thomas.  (Photo Credit: KDKA)

They hope it will help law enforcement find 23-year-old Markez Anger, who police said is responsible for the shooting death of 18-month-old De'Avry Thomas last weekend. 

Thomas was killed in a drive-by shooting while inside a vehicle with his mother. Police said they were not the intended targets.

A billboard features Markez Anger in Pittsburgh on June 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police have already arrested Londell Falconer, who drove the car used in the drive-by shooting, police said. 

Anger is charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and firearms offenses. 

