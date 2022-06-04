Image of Markez Anger featured on 'wanted' billboards across Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Marshals have a "wanted" sign on several billboards in Pittsburgh for a man charged in a deadly shooting.
They hope it will help law enforcement find 23-year-old Markez Anger, who police said is responsible for the shooting death of 18-month-old De'Avry Thomas last weekend.
Thomas was killed in a drive-by shooting while inside a vehicle with his mother. Police said they were not the intended targets.
Police have already arrested Londell Falconer, who drove the car used in the drive-by shooting, police said.
Anger is charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and firearms offenses.
