Police arrest and charge suspect in drive-by shooting downtown that killed 1-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police have arrested and charged a suspect in Sunday's shooting death of a 1-year-old child in downtown Pittsburgh.

Londell Falconer, 26, is charged with homicide and criminal conspiracy in the death of 18-month-old De'Avry Thomas.

Londell Falconer, 26, is charged with homicide and criminal conspiracy. (Photo: Allegheny County Jail)

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at Fourth Avenue and Stanwix Street, between busy Market Square and PPG Place.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the child inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. A gray Jeep parked at the scene had its rear passenger-side window shot out.

Medics pronounced the boy deceased shortly after their arrival. Police then learned the victim was struck during a drive-by.

The baby's mother was with him at the time and it appears no one else was injured.

"I was about to take the dog out and I heard six gunshots. I ran to the window and saw a woman coming out of the car saying: 'They shot my baby, they shot my baby,'" Greg Damjanovic, a witness at the scene, said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsburgh police.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.