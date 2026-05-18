Police seize $91,000 from illegal gambling game at Pittsburgh-area social club

Pennsylvania liquor control enforcement agents say they've stopped an illegal gambling operation in Washington County. Officials say it was happening at a social club where they recovered tens of thousands of dollars in alleged illegal betting revenue.

Authorities said they seized over $91,000 from the Independent Political Club in Washington, Pennsylvania, where they were playing Queen of Hearts.

Officials said the club did not have a county-issued small games of chance license. Officer Wayne Wright with the Pennsylvania State Liquor Control Enforcement says even if the club had a license, the game of Queen's Hearts isn't on the state's list of approved legal small games of chance.

"The 52 cards are set out on a table," Wright explained. "You buy chances to get the card. Obviously getting the queen of hearts means you win and get the jackpot."

According to law enforcement, these games can actually last for a while.

"They can go on for various lengths of time," said Wright. "This specific game went on for 10 months approximately."

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation and have not ruled out potential criminal charges.