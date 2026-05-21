Here's what's new at Idlewild and SoakZone this season

At Idlewild Park and SoakZone on Thursday, the rides were turning on, characters were practicing their steps, rivers were being lazy, and fudge was being made, all in preparation for the park's 149th season and its first full season under new theme park owner Herschend.

Jeff Croushore, the park's director of marketing, says there's a lot to be excited about when the park opens on Saturday.

"This year we are adding a lot of little touches that make big differences to the families that visit," Croushore said. "From updating our classic Tilt-A-Whirl ride to the new Tilt-N-Twister in the park's Hootin' Holler area, to a new food stand location in the SoakZone, as well as other guest enhancements, including cabanas around the park and also the longest season of events we've ever had."

In June, things will kick off with meet-and-greets of Spookley the Square Pumpkin. In late June and early July, there will be an America 250 celebration, plus later in the summer, there will be a kids' fest, Fred Rogers' Neighbor Days, and this fall, an extended HALLOWBOO! season, featuring again, you guessed it, Spookley the Square Pumpkin.

There will also be all your favorite foods, plus some new waffle recipes you'll have to try.

And since opening weekend is Memorial Day weekend, Idlewild has a special offer for military families.

"All active duty, veterans and retirees can get free admission to the park when they visit and discounted admission for family and friends," Croushore said. "And opening day is also 143 Day in the state of Pennsylvania, which celebrates the legacy of Fred Rogers. So to commemorate that, we will have special meet-and-greets with Daniel Tiger and a lot of his neighborhood friends. And of course, guests who visit on opening day can take advantage of the Daniel Tiger stage show and the Daniel Tiger neighborhood trolley ride as well."

If you want more information or would like to buy tickets, check out Idlewild & SoakZone's website at Idlewild.com.