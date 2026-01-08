Pittsburgh will not assist​ ICE operations, Mayor O'Connor says

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor said the city will continue not to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

One day after an ICE officer fatally shot a woman in south Minneapolis, O'Connor told KDKA he doesn't want the city helping with ICE operations. He called the shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good a "tragedy."

"If you're coming from another country, we want Pittsburgh to be your home. We want to be welcoming. We know that we can grow our population by more people moving here," Mayor O'Connor, a Democrat, said.

Not working with the federal agency is not the response the City of Pittsburgh Republican Committee wanted to hear. Chairman Todd McCollum argued the city can't ignore federal law.

"This is just silly. You can't à la carte what laws you're going to pick and choose to enforce," McCollum said.

The committee agreed that Wednesday's death was a tragedy, but McCollum said the mayor's rhetoric contributes to people clashing with ICE agents. He added that there was a deadly hit-and-run last year by an undocumented immigrant in the Pittsburgh area.

"These broad statements are emboldening people to stand up against legal law enforcement activities," McCollum said.

Mayor O'Connor said some people in Pittsburgh are afraid to call 911. He doesn't want people in the city to be afraid of police and first responders.

"We don't want that partnership at all because we want people to feel free to call our response units, so that you can get help," Mayor O'Connor said.

In a statement to KDKA, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said, in part, that "law enforcement is targeting criminal illegal aliens including murderers, pedophiles, rapists, terrorists. and gang members."