Petition calls for Pittsburgh to become "sanctuary​" city

About 1,500 people are calling on Pittsburgh and Allegheny County leaders to do more to protect the immigrant community in the region.

They are calling for leaders to stop assisting Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations. Even though city leaders have publicly stated Pittsburgh won't assist in ICE operations, immigrant advocates say they need more assurances.

A petition was taken to the Pittsburgh city clerk in hopes of Pittsburgh City Council making Pittsburgh a "sanctuary" city. Currently, Pittsburgh is not a sanctuary city, which is a term used to describe local governments that limit their cooperation with ICE.

"Pittsburgh can claim to be a welcoming city, but without the bedrock, certainty, the city won't turn on immigrant Pittsburghers, that will only be aspirational," June Wearden with Allegheny United for Immigration Rights and Justice said.

Allegheny United for Immigration Rights and Justice said making Pittsburgh a sanctuary city is needed to ensure immigrant communities feel safe while President Donald Trump's administration ramps up ICE arrests.

Mayor Ed Gainey has repeatedly said his administration is not going to work with ICE. On Friday, the mayor's office said in a statement that it is "unable to provide any comments at this time, as we have not received a copy of the petition referenced."

Allegheny United for Immigration Rights and Justice also called on county leaders to step up.

"Immigrants make Pittsburgh great. If we're not doing something to stop this, then we're not really helping the cause. We're just letting people be terrorized when we should be stopping that," Wearden said.

An Allegheny County spokesperson says the county wants to be a welcoming community and celebrates the roles of immigrants.

Allegheny United for Immigration Rights and Justice added that it is open to discussing its petition with Pittsburgh City Council. No word on when it could come up at a meeting.