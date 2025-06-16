Nonprofit fears what ICE crackdown means for immigrants in Pittsburgh

On Sunday, President Trump directed federal immigration officers to prioritize enforcement in Democratic-run cities. It followed major protests across the country. Local immigration rights advocates worry the stepped-up enforcements will strain already limited resources and heighten fear in the community.

Monica Ruiz is the head of Casa San José, a nonprofit that serves Pittsburgh's Latino immigrants. She said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have captured hundreds of people, both undocumented and documented, across southwestern Pennsylvania since January.

"We're seeing pickups every single day, which is a lot more than we used to see," Ruiz said.

She called the enforcements "not humane," with some people being apprehended while taking their children to school.

"There are people that may have, you know, didn't stop at a stop sign, and instead of getting a ticket, they're getting a deportation," Ruiz said.

On social media Sunday, the president directed ICE "to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History." He added that they need to focus on deportations from Democratic-run cities.

It comes after White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said a few weeks ago ICE would target at least 3,000 arrests a day, up from 650 during the first five months of Trump's second term.

Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. David McCormick reacted to the news on a stop in Pittsburgh Monday while touring the National Energy Technology Laboratory.

"Ultimately, we need to work our way through this and do it thoughtfully. I think that's what's happening, I think these ICE, members of the immigration and customs service who are doing this, are doing a great mission, and I think they're doing that with professionalism and empathy," McCormick said.

That's not how Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey sees it.

In a statement, he said in part, "We have seen ICE indiscriminately detain legal immigrants and U.S. citizens who have been outspoken in their disagreement with administration policy." He also added that his "administration will continue to mobilize our resources to ensure the safety and security of our residents, so that everyone feels safe and welcomed."

For Ruiz, she said she fears the president's move will deplete resources, which are already lacking due to funding that's been cut.

"We are the city of Mister Rogers, where we're supposed to be nice to our neighbors, but then now it's going to say, well, you know, if these cities don't comply and don't do what they're going to do, we're going to take away resources, blaming it on the immigrants," Ruiz said.

Sources told CBS News the Trump administration has directed ICE to halt arrests at farms, restaurants and hotels, due to concerns that the enforcement is negatively impacting those industries.