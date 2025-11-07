Watch CBS News
I-70 in Washington County shut down in both directions for "very serious" crash, police say

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Interstate 70 is shut down in both directions in Washington County because of a "very serious" crash, state police said. 

PennDOT said I-70 is closed near the Claysville exit. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes. 

Washington County dispatchers confirmed that the coroner has been requested to the crash, which involves three vehicles. It happened shortly before 5 p.m., dispatchers said. 

State police posted on social media that they're handling a "very serious" crash on the interstate. People are asked to avoid the area. 

No other details were immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

