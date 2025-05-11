Watch CBS News
Local News

Eastbound lanes of I-70 shut down due to "serious crash," state police say

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Read Full Bio
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 entering Pennsylvania have been closed due to a "serious crash," according to Pennsylvania State Police.

All traffic is currently being rerouted off Exit 1.

A Washington County EMS supervisor confirmed to KDKA-TV that the incident was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday, adding that several people were transported from the scene.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.