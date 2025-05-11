Eastbound lanes of I-70 shut down due to "serious crash," state police say

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 entering Pennsylvania have been closed due to a "serious crash," according to Pennsylvania State Police.

All traffic is currently being rerouted off Exit 1.

Interstate 70 eastbound coming into Pennsylvania will be closed due to a serious crash. All traffic will be rerouted off exit 1. Please stand by for more updates. — Troopers Gagliardi and Barnhart (@PSPTroopBPIO) May 11, 2025

A Washington County EMS supervisor confirmed to KDKA-TV that the incident was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday, adding that several people were transported from the scene.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.