As Pittsburgh native rides out Hurricane Milton at Florida home, his brother watches from afar

As some Florida homeowners ride out Hurricane Milton, others watch from afar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two brothers from Western Pennsylvania who now live in Florida took different approaches before Hurricane Milton made landfall.

Gary Agate, a Plum native, has a home in Sarasota. He left ahead of the storm and returned to Western Pennsylvania.

"It's been on pins and needles," he said. "I have this house. I can't do anything about it."

He spent Wednesday watching the security cameras at his home in Sarasota from his computer. During his interview with KDKA-TV, his power went out and he lost the feed. Hurricane Milton made landfall on Wednesday night about 12 miles from his home.

"I see the wind is whipping through the palm trees," Agate said. "I have a pool, and there is a screen. The screen is just going crazy. It's just nerve-racking. I'm really worried about my roof."

"Did most of your neighbors leave?" KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso asked.

"I'd say half of them probably left," he said. "It's the fear of the unknown."

Agate FaceTimed his brother, CJ Agate, during his interview with KDKA-TV. He and his family live about three miles from Siesta Key, just outside the mandatory evacuation zone.

"There's always concern about staying and going, but I felt we were prepared," said CJ Agate, a Penn Hills native. "We are boarded up. We are in a high enough elevation."

"The storm surge is a big concern with Sarasota, especially the barrier islands," he added.

The brothers do not know what to expect next.

"I put the house on the market on Saturday and now here we are Wednesday, this is happening," Gary Agate said. "They are saying this is going to be the biggest one ever, so we are praying."