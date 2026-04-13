Pennsylvania high school senior killed in motorcycle crash

An 18-year-old high school senior died after a motorcycle crash in Pennsylvania, police said.

According to the public information release report from Pennsylvania State Police, 18-year-old Conner B. Robinson was killed in a crash on State Route 22 near the intersection of Oriskany Road in Brady Township, Huntingdon County, around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Troopers said Robinson was speeding and failed to make it around a curve before he crashed and was thrown from his bike, a Yamaha R6. He died from his injuries, police said. The motorcycle kept going and hit a tree.

The Southern Huntingdon County School District shared the news about Robinson's death in a letter to families on Sunday.

"We are writing with heavy hearts to share difficult news affecting our school community," the district said. "On Friday evening, we learned that one of our senior students, Conner Robinson, died as a result of a motorcycle accident. News of this nature can be very upsetting and may bring a range of emotions and questions, particularly for students."

The district said counselors would be at school on Monday, and families who feel like their child may need additional support should reach out to Huntingdon County Crisis Intervention Services.

"Please keep Conner's family and friends in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time," the district said. "We appreciate your partnership and support as we come together as a school community."