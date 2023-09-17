Watch CBS News
Hundreds gather at Mellon Park to celebrate Chinese culture

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds gathered in Mellon Park on Saturday to celebrate all things Chinese at the Chinese cultural festival.

People could experience a full day's worth of Asian cuisine, musical and dance performances, exhibits, games and more.

Events like Saturday's festival help to offer more education and diversity of a culture that many don't know much about.

"The deeper the diversity, the deeper the knowledge, the deeper the appreciation. And we just appreciate everyone being here today," Mayor Ed Gainey said.

The event was free to attend.  

