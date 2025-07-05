Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh issues call for help as shelter is over capacity

The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is issuing an urgent call for help after a disturbing rise in animals being abandoned directly at the shelter's doorstep.

The pets are sometimes tied up; other times, they are simply left behind as their owners drive away.

Among the most heartbreaking recent cases is Petunia, a dog whose owner dropped her off in the rescue's parking lot and drove away. Surveillance video of the property showed the confused dog chasing after the car that left her behind, unaware she had been abandoned.

"I don't have any words, honestly. This is one of the most loving dogs I've ever seen, and she's immediately on her belly, ready for love and attention," said Dan Cody, Executive Director of the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

Petunia is just one of five dogs abandoned at HARP in the last month. All were left without a name, medical history or even basic identification.

"It's terrible to leave an animal tied to the door. They have no opportunity to respond to any stimuli that could come up to them. It's terrible to abandon an animal in a parking lot and allow them to walk after a car," said Cody.

The shelter is currently housing 118 animals in a space built for 107, a number that continues to climb as more pets are left without care.

"We are over capacity and need your help. There has been no time more urgent than right now," said Cody.

HARP officials say they understand that life circumstances change and sometimes, pet owners are forced to make difficult decisions, but abandoning an animal without any background information only deepens the trauma for the pet and makes it harder for the shelter to help.

"We get a lot less information about those animals, so we don't know what they are like behaviorally, we don't know their history or if they have an owner, who that owner might have been, and the situation was," said Cody.

As the shelter deals with overcrowding, they're asking the public for assistance, whether through fostering, adopting or making a donation.

HARP reminds the public that there are humane and responsible ways to surrender an animal, and they're committed to helping owners through that process.

Resources for pet owners facing hardship

The organization offers numerous resources for pet owners who are struggling and encourages anyone in crisis to reach out before resorting to abandonment.

Those resources include the Pet Helpline, which offers free, compassionate guidance on behavior, housing issues, and veterinary care, among other services. Pet owners should call 412-345-0348 or email this address.

Ellie's Pet Pantry offers free pet food and basic supplies to families experiencing financial hardship.

Low-cost veterinary clinics are available to offer accessible care for any pet, regardless of where they were adopted.

For owners who can no longer house their pets, owner surrender appointments ensure pets are safely and responsibly taken into shelter care. Call 412-345-0348 to schedule.