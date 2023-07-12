Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh gives away pet supplies for families in need

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Christmas may be months away, but that isn't stopping one animal shelter from getting into the holiday spirit early this year.

The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosted their Ellie's Attic event on Wednesday, which focuses on giving out new or gently used pet supplies to owners facing financial insecurity.

People could get collars, leashes, crates, clothes and many other items at no extra cost.

"It's a companion program for our food pantry program where we distribute donated pet supplies new, used or in good shape. We want to make sure everybody has the tools they need to keep their pets happy and healthy in their home," said Sandra Smith, the director of community programs.

Are you in need of pet supplies? Stop by our East Side Shelter THIS WEDNESDAY July 12 from 10 am - noon! Ellie's Attic... Posted by Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh on Monday, July 10, 2023

Ellie's Attic will be held on the second Wednesday of every month, with the next one scheduled for Aug. 9.

The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh accepts item donations all year long.