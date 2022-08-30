Watch CBS News
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh finds homes for all its Envigo beagles

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

21 beagles from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Pittsburgh
21 beagles from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Pittsburgh 00:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - All the beagles Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh helped save from a breeding facility in Virginia have found their new forever homes. 

HARP was one of five Pittsburgh-area organizations that took in 21 beagles from the Envigo facility that was breeding beagles for medical research and had to surrender about 4,000 dogs.   

"The beagles under our care were introduced to a life of love that they had never known before," HARP said on Facebook Tuesday. 

The beagles also went to Animal Friends, where a few went up for adoption this past weekend, and to the Beaver County, Butler County and Washington Area humane societies. 

HARP said all the beagles it was caring for are now with loving and trusting families. 

"These families were ready to show these pups that a home full of love was meant for them, too," HARP wrote.   

We’ll never get tired of watching these dogs start the next chapter of their lives. 💙 #4000Beagles

Posted by Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh on Tuesday, August 30, 2022

First published on August 30, 2022 / 3:16 PM

