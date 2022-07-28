County police looking for missing 18-year-old Dorian Serrano, last seen in June
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are looking for a missing 18-year-old who hasn't been seen by his family in weeks.
Allegheny County police said Dorian Serrano's family last saw him on June 14 in Clairton.
He's described as 5-foot-9, weighing about 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black medium-length hair. Police said when he was last seen, he was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County police's tipline at 1-833-255-8477.
