County police looking for missing 18-year-old Dorian Serrano, last seen in June

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are looking for a missing 18-year-old who hasn't been seen by his family in weeks.

Allegheny County police said Dorian Serrano's family last saw him on June 14 in Clairton.

Allegheny County police are looking for 18-year-old Dorian Serrano, who was last seen by his family in Clairton on June 14, 2022. (Photo provided by Allegheny County police)

He's described as 5-foot-9, weighing about 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black medium-length hair. Police said when he was last seen, he was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County police's tipline at 1-833-255-8477.