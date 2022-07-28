Watch CBS News
County police looking for missing 18-year-old Dorian Serrano, last seen in June

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are looking for a missing 18-year-old who hasn't been seen by his family in weeks. 

Allegheny County police said Dorian Serrano's family last saw him on June 14 in Clairton.

kdka-dorian-serrano.png
Allegheny County police are looking for 18-year-old Dorian Serrano, who was last seen by his family in Clairton on June 14, 2022.  (Photo provided by Allegheny County police)

He's described as 5-foot-9, weighing about 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black medium-length hair. Police said when he was last seen, he was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County police's tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

