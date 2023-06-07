Hub Works feeds the community's mind, body and spirit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — School is out for the summer, and for many families that means scrambling to keep their children busy.

It also means food insecurity for a lot of families. But thanks to the selfless efforts of the people at the West View Hub, families won't have to worry about their next meal.

"We have a community here with a lot of children that struggle," said Scott Pavlot, the founder of the West View Hub. "And this is our way of helping."

The hub is a one-stop shop for the community that offers a library, technology center and food pantry. After celebrating four years in the community, Pavlot decided to expand. On Wednesday, the ribbon was cut for Hub Works.

"We'll be offering theatre classes, yoga, fencing, a robotics camp," Pavlot said. "All sorts of things that engage folks in a physical movement kind of way."

Pavlot says studies show participation in the arts is a tremendous way to lessen the negative effects associated with compromised home life. School is out for the summer, so parents will be looking for something for their children to do while they're working. Some may even be looking for food.

"When we started in 2019, we were supporting about 15 families," Pavlot said. "Today, that number has crossed over to 625."

Feeding children for free is one of the hub's many missions. When children don't have access to food, Pavlot said they tend to suffer emotionally, socially and academically.

Thanks to donations from Whole Foods, the community and a partnership with North Hills Cares, Pavlot can ensure no child or family will go hungry this summer.

"We survive and exist because we have a tremendous network of volunteers and partners," he said.

Classes start on Monday. They are free and open to anyone.