Penguins snap 3-game losing streak with 6-3 win vs. Flyers

Sidney Crosby scored one of Pittsburgh's three power-play goals and the Penguins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Thursday night.

Crosby also had an assist to become the eighth player in NHL history with at least 19 50-point seasons. Crosby, who reached 50 for the sixth consecutive season, has points in 29 of his last 34 games against the Flyers.

Justin Brazeau and Bryan Rust also scored power-play goals for Pittsburgh, which has nine with the man advantage in its last 12 games. Egor Chinakhov, Blake Lizotte and Connor Dewar scored for the Penguins, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Evgeni Malkin had two assists for Pittsburgh, which has won eight of its last 12 overall.

Stuart Skinner stopped 30 shots for his fourth win in five starts. He has allowed seven goals in his last five starts.

Rodrigo Abols, Nick Seeler and Matvei Michkov scored for the Flyers, who lost their fifth straight. Philadelphia has lost nine of 14 overall and allowed at least four goals in eight of its last nine losses.

Samuel Ersson allowed three goals on 14 shots. He was replaced by Aleksei Kolosov, who made 13 saves. Kolosov was recalled from the American Hockey League because of an injury to Dan Vladar.

Pittsburgh has points in 12 of its last 14 games against the Flyers. The Penguins also have points in 11 straight home games against Philadelphia dating to March 6, 2021.

Brazeau and Rust scored power-play goals for Pittsburgh in the first period. Crosby scored Pittsburgh's third power-play goal at 3:10 of the third period to give Pittsburgh a 5-1 lead.

Chinakhov chased Ersson when he scored on a pass from Malkin at 1:16 of the second period. Chinakhov has three goals in eight games with Pittsburgh after recording six points in 29 games with Columbus.

Flyers: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Penguins: Host Columbus on Saturday.

