How to watch today's Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints international game being played in Paris

The Pittsburgh Steelers have traveled abroad to Paris and are facing the New Orleans Saints today in the NFL's first-ever international game played in France. Here's how to watch the game.

Pittsburgh (4-2) enters today's Week 7 contest against the Saints on the heels of a comeback overtime win against the Buccaneers on the road in Tampa.

New Orleans (2-4) got back into the win column with a victory against the New York Giants, snapping a three-game losing streak for the Saints heading into last week.

The NFL said earlier this week that it was confident with its security plans for the international contest amid violence and unrest throughout Paris.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET at the Stade de France in Paris.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Saints game on cable?

In the Pittsburgh market, today's Steelers vs. Saints game will air on WTAE-TV. The game will air nationally on the NFL Network.

Pregame coverage on KDKA-TV will begin at 8:30 a.m. with Steelers Kickoff.

Channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider and whether you are watching live over the air or through a cable/satellite service.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Steelers vs. Saints game?

The Steelers entered the Week 7 matchup against New Orleans as 2.5-point betting favorites, according to CBS Sports.

What is the rest of the Steelers' schedule?