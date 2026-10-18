Steelers beat Buccaneers in overtime after mounting thrilling fourth-quarter comeback

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-19 in overtime after mounting a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

On the first possession of the extra frame, Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers found wide receiver Germie Bernard for a 6-yard score to take a 26-19 lead. The touchdown capped a 12-play, 70-yard drive that took 6 minutes, 45 seconds off the clock.

Tampa Bay turned the ball over on downs on its next possession, ending the game and sending Pittsburgh home with a win. Defensive back Jalen Ramsey sealed the victory after sacking Tampa Bay quarterback Jalon Daniels on fourth down.

The Steelers outscored the Buccaneers 23-3 in the fourth quarter and overtime. The Buccaneers' lone points during that span came when Chase McLaughlin connected on a 53-yard field goal with 8 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the game 19-19 and send the game to overtime.

Pittsburgh jumped ahead 19-16 on its prior possession after a 20-yard field goal from Chris Boswell with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter. Steelers defensive back Jamel Dean picked off Daniels and returned it to the Buccaneers' 3-yard line to set up the field goal.

Boswell also connected on a 58-yard field goal with 1:55 left in the fourth quarter to tie the game 16-16.

Rodgers threw for 253 yards and two scores. DK Metcalf caught 11 passes for 93 yards, while Bernard finished the day with 11 catches for 87 yards and one score.

The Steelers defense sacked Daniels five times and intercepted him twice.

The Steelers (4-2) travel to France to play the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 25.

The Buccaneers (1-5) play at the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 25.