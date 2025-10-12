How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns game today in Week 6 of the NFL schedule

It's Week 6 of the NFL schedule and the Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Here's how you can watch today's game.

Pittsburgh (3-1) hosts Cleveland (1-4) this afternoon as the Steelers are playing their first AFC North division game of the season.

Cleveland has lost two straight games, falling to the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings while the Steelers head into Week 6 coming off of their bye week following a win against the Vikings in Ireland in Week 4.

The Browns head into today's game having made multiple trades this past week as they dealt veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals and traded cornerback Greg Newsome to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kickoff at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for 1 p.m. ET.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Browns game on cable?

Fans looking to tune into today's contest between the Steelers and the Browns can watch the game on KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh market.

KDKA-TV's coverage this morning will get underway at 11:30 a.m. with Steelers Kickoff, followed by The NFL Today starting at 12:00 noon. When the game is over, The Extra Point will air on KDKA+, followed by a special edition of the Nightly Sports Call.

For fans located outside of Pittsburgh looking to find what channel the game is on, CBS will be broadcasting the game for a majority of the east coast and the midwestern United States. Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt will be on the call.

Where can you stream the Steelers vs. Browns game?

Steelers fans can stream the game in certain markets on the Paramount+ app.

Out-of-market fans can stream the game through the NFL's subscription service, NFL+.

If the game isn't available in your region, fans can also stream it via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

Where can I park if I'm going to the Steelers vs. Browns game?

The Steelers and Acrisure Stadium are again expecting a big crowd on the North Shore, and they encourage fans to arrive two hours before kickoff in order to avoid heavy traffic.

Parking lots around the stadium open at 8 a.m., and the gates of Acrisure Stadium will open at 11 a.m.

Fans can get pre-sold parking using the JustPark app, which can be found here, or by utilizing the "Acrisure Stadium" mode in the Steelers app.

The Gold 1 Garage at the intersection of General Robinson and Chuck Noll Way is available on the North Shore.

For those not wanting to park on the North Shore, there are downtown garages throughout the city as well as parking at Station Square, and from there they can take the Gateway Clipper Fleet to the stadium.

Who is favored in the Steelers vs. Browns game?

The Steelers enter the Week 6 matchup against Cleveland as 5.5-point betting favorites, according to CBS Sports.

Injury reports for the Steelers vs. Browns game

Heading into today's game, the Steelers and Browns are each dealing with a number of injuries.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who injured his hamstring against the Vikings two weeks ago, is expected to play in today's game, while wide receiver Calvin Austin III has been ruled out for the contest.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is expected to be back in the lineup today for the Steelers after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury.

Cleveland Browns safety Damontae Kazee did not practice Thursday due to illness. Wide receiver Malachi Corley, defensive end Myles Garrett, defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., and tackle KT Leveston were all limited in practice Thursday with various injuries.