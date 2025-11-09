How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers game tonight in Week 10 of the NFL schedule

It's Week 10 of the NFL schedule and the Los Angeles Chargers are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight for a Sunday Night Football matchup at SoFi Stadium. Here's how you can watch the game.

Los Angeles (6-3) hosts Pittsburgh (5-3) tonight as the Chargers look to make it three straight wins following victories against Minnesota and Tennessee the last two weeks. Pittsburgh heads into tonight's game on the heels of a big win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert enters tonight's game as the second leading passer in the NFL this season with 2,390 yards.

INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 23: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium on October 23, 2025 in Inglewood, California. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

Herbert is averaging 265 passing yards per game with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season so far. His 18 touchdown passes and Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' 17 touchdown passes sit second and tied for third, respectively, among NFL leaders this season.

Last week, the Steelers defense forced six turnovers against the Colts, the most in a single game for Pittsburgh since 2010.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a fumble recovery against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter in the game at Acrisure Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

Kickoff between the Steelers and the Chargers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Where can you stream the Steelers vs. Chargers game?

You can stream tonight's Sunday Night Football game between the Steelers and Chargers with the Peacock app.

Aaron Rodgers and first-place Pittsburgh Steelers visit Justin Herbert and Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 edition of Sunday Night Football on NBC, @peacock, and @NBCUniverso



Details: https://t.co/f67yCYmTvK — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) November 5, 2025

Pregame coverage for the Steelers-Chargers game will begin at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Chargers game on cable?

Fans looking to tune into today's contest between the Chargers and Steelers can watch the game on NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast. Mike Tirico will handle the play-by-play for the broadcast with analysis from Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporting by Melissa Stark.

In the Pittsburgh market, the Sunday Night Football broadcast will air on WPXI-TV.

Injury report for the Steelers vs. Chargers game

Bobby Hart and Tarheeb Still didn't practice Thursday for the Chargers. Mekhi Becton, Da'Shawn Hand, Tony Jefferson, KeAndre Lambert, and Benjamin St-Juste were all limited in practice Thursday.

A number of Steelers players missed practice Thursday due to injury including Connor Heyward, Scotty Miller, Jabrill Peppers, Isaac Seumalo, and Cory Trice. Cole Holcomb missed practice Thursday with illness.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Steelers vs. Chargers game?

The Chargers enter the Week 10 matchup against Pittsburgh as 3-point betting favorites, according to CBS Sports.

What is the Steelers schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 11: Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Nov. 16, 1:00 p.m. EST

Week 12: Steelers at Chicago Bears, Nov. 23, 1:00 p.m. EST

Week 13: Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills, Nov. 30, 4:25 p.m. EST

Week 14: Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 7, 1:00 p.m. EST

Week 15: Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins, Dec. 15, 8:15 p.m. EST (Monday Night Football)

Week 16: Steelers at Detroit Lions, Dec. 21, 4:25 p.m. EST

Week 17: Steelers at Cleveland Browns, Dec. 28, 1:00 p.m. EST

Week 18: Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, date and time to be determined

What is the Chargers schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 11: Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, Nov. 16, 1:00 p.m EST

Week 12: Bye

Week 13: Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Nov. 30, 4:25 p.m. EST

Week 14: Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Dec. 8, 8:15 p.m. EST (Monday Night Football)

Week 15: Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, Dec. 14, 1:00 p.m. EST

Week 16: Chargers at Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 21, 1:00 p.m. EST

Week 17: Chargers vs. Houston Texans, date and time to be determined

Week 18: Chargers at Denver Broncos, date and time to be determined