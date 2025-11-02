How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts game today in Week 9 of the NFL schedule

It's Week 9 of the NFL schedule and the Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium today. Here's how you can watch the game.

Pittsburgh (4-3) hosts Indianapolis (7-1) today as the Steelers look to bounce back from primetime losses on the road in Cincinnati two weeks ago and at home last week against the Packers.

Meanwhile, the Colts have the best record in all of the National Football League with seven wins and just one loss.

Earlier this week, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin challenged his team's defense, which is ranked last in the NFL against the pass, to rise to the occasion.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 26: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walks the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

The Steelers defense hasn't forced a turnover in their last three games.

Daniel Jones, who signed with the Colts this offseason after being released by the New York Giants, has gotten off to a remarkable start this season.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 12: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) runs off the field after an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals on October 12, 2025 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jones has completed 71% of his passes for 2,062 yards with 13 touchdowns and only three interceptions through eight games.

Through eight games, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL with 850 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, three more than any other player in the league.

Kickoff between the Steelers and Colts today is set for 1:00 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Where can you stream the Steelers vs. Colts game?

Steelers fans can stream the game in certain markets on the Paramount+ app.

Out-of-market fans can stream the game through the NFL's subscription service, NFL+.

If the game isn't available in your region, fans can also stream it via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Colts game on cable?

Fans looking to tune into today's contest between the Steelers and the Colts can watch the game on KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh market.

KDKA-TV's coverage this morning will get underway at 11:30 a.m. with Steelers Kickoff, followed by The NFL Today starting at 12:00 noon. When the game is over, The Extra Point will air on KDKA+, followed by a special edition of the Nightly Sports Call.

For fans located outside of Pittsburgh looking to find out what channel the game is on, CBS will be broadcasting the game in a large portion of the United States, according to 506 Sports.

Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts will be broadcasted on CBS in a large portion of the United States. 506 Sports

Ian Eagle will handle the play-by-play for the broadcast with J.J. Watt providing analysis and Evan Washburn handling sideline reporting duties.

Injury report for the Steelers vs. Colts game

When the Steelers take the field for today's game against the Colts, the team will be without safety DeShon Elliott and defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale. Both players suffered serious knee injuries in last week's game vs the Packers.

Offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo is questionable for the game with a pectoral injury.

Cornerback Cory Trice, Jr. returned to practice Wednesday since being placed on the reserve/injured list with a hamstring injury. The team has 21 days from the time he returned to practice to either activate him or rule him out for the rest of the season.

A number of Colts players didn't practice Wednesday including Josh Downs, Anthony Gould, Nick Cross, Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis, Kenny Moore, and Grover Stewart.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Steelers vs. Colts game?

The Steelers enter the Week 6 matchup against Indianapolis as 3-point betting favorites, according to CBS Sports.

What is the Steelers schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 10: Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers, Nov. 9, 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 11: Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Nov. 16, 1:00 p.m.

Week 12: Steelers at Chicago Bears, Nov. 23, 1:00 p.m.

Week 13: Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills, Nov. 30, 4:25 p.m.

Week 14: Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 7, 1:00 p.m.

Week 15: Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins, Dec. 15, 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 16: Steelers at Detroit Lions, Dec. 21, 4:25 p.m.

Week 17: Steelers at Cleveland Browns, Dec. 28, 1:00 p.m.

Week 18: Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, date and time to be determined

What is the Colts schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 10: Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons, Nov. 9, 9:30 a.m. (Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany)

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: Colts at Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 23, 1:00 p.m.

Week 13: Colts vs. Houston Texans, Nov. 30, 1:00 p.m.

Week 14: Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec. 7, 1:00 p.m.

Week 15: Colts at Seattle Seahawks, Dec. 14, 4:25 p.m.

Week 16: Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers, Dec. 22, 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 17: Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec. 28, 1:00 p.m.

Week 18: Colts at Houston Texans, date and time to be determined